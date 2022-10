Monday, 31 October 2022

The final consignment of 3,100 tonnes out of 60,000 tonnes of fuel for the Teknecik power station was delivered today, Kibris Postasi reports.

In July 60,000 tonnes of fuel was purchased without tender, and the last delivery of 3,100 tonnes of fuel was delivered today.

Chairman of the state electricity authority Kib-Tek Hüseyin Pasha, told Kibris Postasi that there was no new tender at the moment.

“We will speed up our work for a new fuel tender tomorrow”, Pasha said.

Kibris Postasi