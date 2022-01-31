Monday, 31 January, 2022

In the last 24 hours, 21,978 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 508 people tested positive and two people have died, BRT reported.

The distribution of positive cases is as follows: Nicosia – 254, Kyrenia – 103, Famagusta – 104, Güzelyurt – 22, Iskele – 11, and Lefke region – 14.

Currently, there are 5,156 people being treated for Covid-19, there are 54 patients in the Pandemic Centre and 12 patients are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 55,312 and there have been 172 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK