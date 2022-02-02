Wednesday, 02 February, 2022.

There were 457 cases of the coronavirus detected from 14,342 tests performed in that last 24 hours, BRT reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 215, Kyrenia – 84, Famagusta – 89, Güzelyurt – 20, Iskele – 38 and Lefke – 11.

There are 5,367 people receiving treatment for Covid-19. There are 66 patients in the Pandemic Centre, 13 patients are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of coronavirus cases in North Cyprus is 56,371 and 174 people have died from the virus.

BRTK