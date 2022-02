Sunday, 06 February, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 476 people tested positive for the coronavirus and one person died, BRT reported on Saturday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 230, Kyrenia – 106, Famagusta – 73, Güzelyurt – 41, Iskele – 16 and Lefke – 10.

Currently, there are 5,148 people being treated for Covid-19, 66 patients are in the Pandemic Centre, and 10 patients are in the intensive care unit.

BRTK