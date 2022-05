Saturday, 21 May 2022

Following 7,930 tests performed for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 26 people tested positive, BRT reported on Friday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 22, Kyrenia – 1, Iskele – 3.

Currently, 402 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. There are six patients in the Pandemic Centre and none in intensive care.

To date, there have been 94,620 cases of Covid-19 recorded in North Cyprus. A total of 237 people have died from the virus.

BRTK