There were 22,775 tests performed for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 206 people tested positive, 206 of whom were local and one person has died from the virus, BRT reported today.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 94, Kyrenia – 52, Famagusta – 45, Güzelyurt– 6, Iskele – 7 and Lefke – 2.

Currently, there are 3,155 people being treated for Covid-19, 36 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, and 10 are in the intensive care unit.

To date, there have been 36,541 recorded cases of the coronavirus and 141 people have died from the disease.

BRTK