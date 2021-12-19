The latest test results for the coronavirus (20,663 tests) carried out in the last 24 hours found 147 positive cases, 106 of which were local, and two more people have died, BRT reported on Saturday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 38, Kyrenia – 30, Famagusta – 29, Güzelyurt- 1, Iskele region – 8.

Currently, there are 2,561 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 74 people are in the Pandemic Hospital, 20 patients are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 33,041 cases of the coronavirus and 125 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK