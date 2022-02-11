Friday, 11 February, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 12,417 tests for the coronavirus were performed in North Cyprus, with 436 people, all local, testing positive, BRT reported on Thursday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 155, Kyrenia – 84, Famagusta – 138, Güzelyurt – 19, Iskele – 29 and Lefke – 11.

This brings the total number of cases to 60,282.

Currently there are 4,468 people being treated for the coronavirus, 74 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and four are in intensive care.

The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 is 183.

Meanwhile, BRT reported on Thursday that in Southern Cyprus, there were 2,815 new cases of the coronavirus and one death was reported.

The total number of cases in the south has risen to 283,458 and there have been 762 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK