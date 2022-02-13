Sunday, 13 February, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 23,813 people were tested for the coronavirus, with 339 testing positive, Kibris Postasi reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows; Nicosia – 137, Kyrenia – 86, Famagusta – 83, Güzelyurt – 9, Iskele – 20 and Lekfe region – 4.

Currently, there are 4,264 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 71 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and five are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 is 61,709 and there have been 184 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kibris Postasi reports that in South Cyprus, 81, 650 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, and 2,047 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 182 people in hospitals in the South, 41 of them are seriously ill with Covid-19, 11 are on ventilators.

The Greek Cypriot Ministry of Health announced that the rate of unvaccinated patients is 69.79 percent.

Kibris Postasi