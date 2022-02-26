Saturday, 26 February, 2022.

The number of tests performed for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours was 24,272, with 423 people testing positive, and two have people died from the virus Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local new cases is as follows: Nicosia – 168, Kyrenia – 98, Famagusta – 100, Güzelyurt – 25, Iskele – 21 and Lefke – 11.

Currently, 4,003 people are being treated for the coronavirus, 44 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and seven are in intensive care.

The total number of cases to date is 67,494 and there have been 192 deaths linked to the virus.

Yeniduzen