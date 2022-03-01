Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 14,924 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 476 people testing positive and one person has died from the virus, BRT reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 208, Kyrenia – 118, Famagusta – 86, Güzelyurt – 29, Iskele – 25 and Lefke – 10.

Currently, there are 4,124 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 47 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and five are in intensive care.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus to date, is 68,741 and there have been 196 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK