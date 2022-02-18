LGC News logo

Latest Coronavirus Case Numbers For North Cyprus

  • 57 seconds ago

Friday, 18 February, 2022.

North Cyprus News - PCR TestIn the last 24 hours, 16,730 tests for the coronavirus were performed, with 431 people testing positive and one person died, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 177, Kyrenia  – 74, Famagusta – 116, , Güzelyurt – 22, Iskele – 32  and Lefke – 10.

Currently, there are 4,212 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 44 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 8 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 to date is 64,007 and there have been 187 deaths linked to the virus.

Yeniduzen

