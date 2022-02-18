Friday, 18 February, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 16,730 tests for the coronavirus were performed, with 431 people testing positive and one person died, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 177, Kyrenia – 74, Famagusta – 116, , Güzelyurt – 22, Iskele – 32 and Lefke – 10.

Currently, there are 4,212 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 44 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 8 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 to date is 64,007 and there have been 187 deaths linked to the virus.

Yeniduzen