Wednesday, 6 April 2022

There were 12,841 tests for the coronavirus performed in the last 24 hours, one person died and 560 people tested positive, Kibris Postasi reported yesterday.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 284, Kyrenia – 112, Famagusta – 94, Guzelyurt – 38, Iskele – 22, and Lefke district – 10.

Currently 6,705 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. There are 46 patients in the Pandemic Centre and eight are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus is 88,433 and there have been 226 deaths linked to the virus.

Kibris Postasi