Wednesday, 16 February, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 13,457 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 444 people, all local, tested positive and there were two deaths related to Covid-19, BRT reported today.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 171, Kyrenia – 74, Famagusta – 129, Güzelyurt – 19, Iskele – 32 and Lefke – 19.

Currently, 4,329 people are being treated for the coronavirus, 55 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and five are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 63,070 cases of Covid-19 and 186 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK