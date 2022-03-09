LGC News logo

Latest Coronavirus Case Numbers For TRNC

  • 31 seconds ago

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022.

North Cyprus News - PCR TestIn the last 24 hours, 13,194 tests for the coronavirus were performed which detected  520 positive local cases, and one person has died from the virus, BRT reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 224, Kyrenia – 132, Famagusta – 92, Güzelyurt – 39, Iskele – 17 and Lefke – 16.

Currently, there are 3,614 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 38 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and three are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 71,378. There have been 201 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook