Wednesday, 9 March, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 13,194 tests for the coronavirus were performed which detected 520 positive local cases, and one person has died from the virus, BRT reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 224, Kyrenia – 132, Famagusta – 92, Güzelyurt – 39, Iskele – 17 and Lefke – 16.

Currently, there are 3,614 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 38 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and three are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 71,378. There have been 201 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK