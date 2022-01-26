In the last 24 hours, 22,025 tests for the coronavirus detected 639 positive cases, and two people have died from the virus, BRT reported on Tuesday, 25 January.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 311, Kyrenia – 114, Famagusta – 86, Güzelyurt – 68, Iskele – 31 and Lefke – 29.

This brings the total number of cases to 51,677 and the death toll to 163.

Currently, 4,963 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 46 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 13 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, in South Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 99,308 tests were performed and 2,546 people tested positive. Three people, all in their 80’s died.

According to the Greek Cypriot press, the total number of cases in the south has reached 241,319 and 716 people have died from the virus.

BRT, Yeniduzen