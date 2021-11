There were 104 new cases of the coronavirus detected out of 17,163 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 80 of which were local, Yeniduzen reported on Monday.

The distribution of new cases is as follows: Nicosia – 30, Kyrenia – 21, Iskele – 5, Guzelyurt – 3, Lefke – 1.

In the meanwhile, case numbers are also rising in South Cyprus. Yeniduzen reported on Monday that 280 new cases of the coronavirus had been detected in the last 24 hours.

Yeniduzen