In the last 24 hours, 314 people tested positive for the coronavirus following 21, 435 tests performed, 225 people testing positive were local. Yeniduzen reported.

Two elderly coronavirus patients who were in intensive care died yesterday, as previously reported.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 91, Kyrenia – 88, Famagusta – 45, Güzelyurt – 10, Iskele – 14, Lefke – 7.

Currently, there are 2,884 people being treated for the coronavirus, 62 people are in the Pandemic Hospital and 17 patients are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 is 26,900 and there have been 98 deaths attributed to the virus.

Yeniduzen