In the last 24 hours, 26,254 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 241 people tested positive, 196 of whom were local, and there has been one death linked to the coronavirus, Yeniduzen reported on Monday.

Currently there are 3,034 people being treated for the coronavirus, 85 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.

To date, there have been 28,593 cases of the virus and there have been 101 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reported that in South Cyprus, 586 cases of the coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours.

