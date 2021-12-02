In the last 24 hours, 16,135 tests for the coronavirus were performed, detecting 273 positive cases, 216 of which were local, and three people have died, BRT reported on Wednesday.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 78, Kyrenia – 63, Famagusta – 42, Güzelyurt – 12, Iskele – 13, Lefke – 8.

There are 3,155 people being treated for the coronavirus, 78 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of detected cases of the coronavirus to date is 29,144 and the number of deaths linked to the virus has risen to 104.

BRTK