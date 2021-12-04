In the last 24 hours, 17,745 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 258 people tested positive, 207 of whom were local, and there were three deaths linked to the virus, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 99, Kyrenia – 51, Famagusta – 35, Güzelyurt – 6, Iskele – 10, Lefke district – 6.

Currently, the number of people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus is 3,077, there are 75 patients in the Pandemic Hospital, and 21 patients in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus is 29,659.

In South Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported that in the last 24 hours, there were 594 new cases of Covid-19 and one death linked to the virus.

