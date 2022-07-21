LGC News logo

Thursday, 21 July 2022

The Ministry of Health announced that in the period between 13-19 July, 23,434 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 3,231 people tested positive and there were two deaths linked to Covid-19, BRT reported.

In an earlier report BRT wrote that the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that global infection numbers of Covid-19 are gradually increasing.

It warned that more hospitalizations and deaths may be expected due to Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

Director-General of the WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a press conference held at the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, said that in the last six weeks global infection numbers had doubled.

Deaths due to Covid-19, cases are on the rise, meaning that we can expect more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks”.

 BRT

