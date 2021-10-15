In the last 24 hours, 17,183 tests for coronavirus were performed, 97 people tested positive, 78 were local and one person has died from the virus, BRT reported on Thursday.

Of the non-local cases, three were from abroad and 16 were contacts of previously detected cases and are in quarantine at this time.

The distribution of local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 25, Kyrenia – 24, Famagusta – 18, Iskele – 10, Güzelyurt – 1.

There have been 20,671 cases of the coronavirus to date, and 84 deaths associated with the disease. Currently, there are eight people in intensive care.

BRTK