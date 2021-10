Testing for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours found 115 positive cases, 71 of which were local, Yeniduzen reported on Tuesday.

There were a total of 25,872 tests performed.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 30, Kyrenia – 15, Famagusta – 20, Iskele region – 6.

The total number of cases is 21,198 and there have been 84 deaths associated with the virus. Eight people are currently in intensive care with the coronavirus.

