There were 12,949 tests for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, 99 people tested positive, 77 were local, Kibris Postasi reported.

The distribution of new cases is as follows: Nicosia – 22, Kyrenia – 20, Famagusta – 23, Iskele – 11 and Lefke district – 1.

There are 42 patients in the Pandemic Hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 22, 173 cases of the coronavirus and 87 deaths linked to the disease.

