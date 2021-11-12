LGC News logo

Latest Coronavirus Infection Numbers

North Cyprus News - PCR TestIn the last 24 hours, 17,520 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 147 people tested positive, 113 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported today.

The distribution of new cases is as follows: Nicosia – 50, Kyrenia – 31, Famagusta – 26, Guzelyurt – 2, Iskele region – 3.

There are currently 1,487 people being treated for Covid-19, 55 of whom are in the Pandemic Hospital, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.

To date there have been 24,149 cases of the coronavirus and 93 people have died from the virus.

Yeniduzen

