There were 22,342 tests for the coronavirus performed on Monday, 211 people tested positive, 174 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 72, Kyrenia – 49, Famagusta – 42, Güzelyurt – 6, Iskele – 4, Lefke region – 1.

Currently, there are 1,748 people being treated for the virus, 70 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, 11 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 24,731 and there have been 93 deaths linked to the disease.

Yeniduzen