LGC News logo

Latest Coronavirus Infection Numbers

  • 3 hours ago

North Cyprus News - PCR TestThere were 22,342 tests for the coronavirus performed on Monday, 211 people tested positive, 174 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows:
Nicosia – 72, Kyrenia – 49, Famagusta – 42, Güzelyurt – 6, Iskele – 4, Lefke region – 1.

Currently, there are 1,748 people being treated for the virus, 70 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, 11 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 24,731 and there have been 93 deaths linked to the disease.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook