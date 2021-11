In the last 24 hours, 19,816 tests for the coronavirus were performed and 252 positive cases were detected, 197 of which were local, and one person has died, BRT reported.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 83, Kyrenia – 62, Famagusta – 40, Guzelyurt – 4, Iskele region – 8.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus to date is 25,764 and there have been 94 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK