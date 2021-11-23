In the last 24 hours, 289 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 218 of whom were local, Kibris Postasi reported on Monday. A total of 29,995 tests were performed.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 998, Kyrenia – 60, Famagusta – 39, Güzelyurt – 7, Iskele – 9, Lefke – 5.

Currently, there are 2,665 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 84 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital, 17 are in intensive care.

The total number of cases to date is 26,586 and there have been 96 deaths linked to the virus.

