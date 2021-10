In the last 24 hours, 87 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 63 of whom were local, and one person has died from the virus, BRT reported on Saturday.

Distribution of New Cases:

Nicosia – 29

Kyrenia – 19

Famagusta – 10

Iskele – 3

Güzelyurt Region – 2

The total number of Covid-19 infections is 19,700. There have been 80 deaths from the virus.

BRTK