Eighty seven people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 76 of whom were local, BRT reported today.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 22, Kyrenia – 22, Famagusta – 21, Iskele – 9, Güzelyurt – 1, Lekfe district – 1.

There are 51 patients in the Pandemic Hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of coronavirus cases to date is 20,080 and there have been 81 deaths from the virus.

BRTK