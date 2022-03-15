Tuesday, 15 March, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 14,206 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 527 people all local, tested positive and one person died from the virus, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 245, Kyrenia – 102, Famagusta – 116, Güzelyurt – 26, Iskele – 30 and Lefke district – 8.

Currently, 3,888 people are being treated for Covid-19, 31 patients are in the Pandemic Centre, and seven patients are in the intensive care unit.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 74, 268. The total number of people who have died from the virus is 205.

BRTK