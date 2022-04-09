Saturday, 9 April 2022

In the last 24 hours, 12,317 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 433 people tested positive and one person has died, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 212, Kyrenia – 98, Famagusta – 81, Güzelyurt – 21, Iskele – 17 and Lefke – 4.

Currently, the number of people undergoing treatment for Covid-19 5,477.

There are 54 patients in the Pandemic Centre and six are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 89,788 cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus and 228 deaths linked to the disease.

BRTK