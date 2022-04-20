Wednesday, 20 April 2022

In the last 24 hours, 9,408 tests for the coronavirus were performed and 189 people tested positive, BRT reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 90, Kyrenia – 30, Famagusta – 46, Güzelyurt- 19, Iskele – 2 and Lefke – 2.

Currently, 2,173 people are receiving treatment for Covid-19. There are 23 patients in the Pandemic Centre; no patients with the coronavirus are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 92,421 and there have been 235 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK