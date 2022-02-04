Friday 04 February, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 669 people tested positive for the coronavirus after 12,873 tests were performed and one person died, BRT reported on Thursday.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 313, Kyrenia – 106, Famagusta – 185, Güzelyurt – 35, Iskele – 16 and Lefke – 14

Currently, 5,376 people are being treated for Covid-19. There are 60 Patients in the Pandemic Centre, 12 patients are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases in North Cyprus is 57,039 and there have been 175 deaths from the disease.

In a separate report, BRT reported on Thursday that in Southern Cyprus, 3,078 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the statement of the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Health, 69 of the 222 patients being treated in hospital are in a serious condition and 30 are on ventilators.

In addition, it was stated that 74 percent of the patients were unvaccinated.

BRTK