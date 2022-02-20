Sunday, 20 February, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 21,982 people were tested for the coronavirus, 336 of whom tested positive and one person died, Yeniduzen reported on Saturday.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 133, Kyrenia – 68, Famagusta – 81, Güzelyurt – 14, Iskele – 14, and Lefke – 14.

Currently there are 4,049 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19. There are 48 patients in the Pandemic Centre and 5 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 64,344.

The total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus is 188.

In a separate report, Yeniduzen writes that in South Cyprus, 1764 new cases of Covid-19 were detected and 4 deaths were reported.

The Greek Cypriot Ministry of Health announced that currently 160 patients are being treated in hospitals and 37 of them are in critical condition.

To date, 304,425 cases have been detected in the south, and the total number of deaths has increased to 823.

Yeniduzen