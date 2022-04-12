Tuesday, 12 April 2022

In the last 24 hours, 266 people tested positive for the coronavirus following 13,016 tests performed, Yeniduzen reported

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 152, Kyrenia – 38, Famagusta – 62, Güzelyurt – 7, Iskele – 4 and Lefke district – 3.

Currently, there are 4,163 people being treated for Covid-19. There are 41 patients in the Pandemic Centre and seven are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 90,711 cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus and 228 deaths linked to the virus.

Meanwhile in the south, Yeniduzen reports that in the last 24 hours, 22,54 cases of the coronavirus and three deaths were reported.

