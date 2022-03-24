Thursday, 23 March 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 750 people tested positive for the coronavirus out of 12,581 tests performed, BRT reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 317, Kyrenia – 82, Famagusta – 217, Güzelyurt – 58, Iskele – 57 and Lefke – 19.

Currently, 5,417 people are being treated for Covid-19. There are 34 patients in the Pandemic Centre, and six patients are in the intensive care unit.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 79,029 and there have been 210 deaths linked to the disease.

BRTK