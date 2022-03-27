Sunday, 27 March 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 531 people, all local, tested positive for Covid-19 out of 21,433 tests performed and two people have died from the virus, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 227, Kyrenia – 118, Famagusta – 97, Güzelyurt – 57, Iskele – 19 and Lefke district – 13.

Currently, 6,039 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. There are 46 patients in the Pandemic Centre and seven patients in intensive care.

The total number of cases recovered and discharged is 74,969.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 81,218 and there have been 212 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK