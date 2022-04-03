LGC News logo

Latest Covid-19 Case Numbers For North Cyprus

  8:45 am

Sunday 3 April, 2022.

North Cyprus News - PCR TestingIn the last 24 hours, 485 people, all local, tested positive for the coronavirus and one person died from the virus, BRT reported on Saturday. A total of 19,756 tests were performed.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 238, Kyrenia – 101, Famagusta – 81, Güzelyurt – 19, Iskele – 25 and Lefke – 21.

Currently, 7,247 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 57 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 10 patients are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 86,738 and there have been 222 deaths linked to the disease.

BRTK

