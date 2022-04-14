Thursday, 14 April 2022

In the last 24 hours, 10,258 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 334 people tested positive and there was one death linked to the virus, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 159, Kyrenia – 64, Famagusta – 87, Güzelyurt – 9, Iskele – 11 and Lefke 4.

Currently, there are 3,718 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19. There are 39 patients in the Pandemic Centre and six patients are in the intensive care unit.

To date there have been 91,385 cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus and the total number of deaths from the virus is 231.

Yeniduzen