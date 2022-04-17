Sunday, 17 April 2022

Covid numbers in North Cyprus appear to be declining. BRT reports that in the last 24 hours, 15,740 tests for the coronavirus were performed and 174 people tested positive.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 83, Kyrenia – 44, Famagusta – 28, Güzelyurt – 9, Iskele – 8 and Lefke – 2.

Currently, there are 2,798 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. There are 31 patients in the Pandemic Centre and three in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 is 91,971 and 232 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK