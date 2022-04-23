Saturday, 22 April 2022

In the last 24 hours, 10,396 tests for the coronavirus were performed and 108 people tested positive, BRT reported.

The distribution of cases is as follows: Nicosia – 72, Kyrenia – 9, Famagusta – 20, Güzelyurt – 3, Iskele – 3 and Lefke – 1.

Currently, 1,603 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. There are 22 patients in the Pandemic Centre and no patients in intensive care.

To date, the number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 92,836 of which 91,000 have recovered and been discharged.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus is 235.

BRTK