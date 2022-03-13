Sunday, 13 March, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 21,145 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 424 people, all local, testing positive and one person has died, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 178, Kyrenia – 153, Famagusta – 53, Guzelyurt – 23, Iskele – 10 and Lefke – 7.

Currently, 3,627 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 31 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and five patients are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases in North Cyprus is 73,009 and 204 people have died from the virus.

BRTK