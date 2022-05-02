Monday, 2 May 2022

In the last 24 hours, 1,530 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 51 people testing positive, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 29, Kyrenia – 9, Famagusta – 7 and Güzelyurt region – 6.

The number of people currently being treated for the coronavirus is 876. There are 10 patients in the Pandemic Centre and two in intensive care.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus, to date, is 93,741. There have been 235 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK