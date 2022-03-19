Saturday, 19 March, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 15,048 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 550 people, all local, testing positive and one person has died this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 240, Kyrenia – 118, Famagusta 116, Güzelyurt – 26, Iskele – 38 and Lefke – 12.

Currently, 4,322 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. There are 39 patients in the Pandemic Centre and seven are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus is 75,958 and 206 have died from the virus.

Yeniduzen