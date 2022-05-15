LGC News logo

Sunday, 15 May 2022 

In the last 24 hours, 10,172 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 51 people testing positive, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 20, Kyrenia – 5, Famagusta – 15, Güzelyurt – 6, Iskele – 2 and Lefke district – 3.

Currently, there are 498 people receiving treatment for Covid-19. There are 10 patients in the Pandemic Centre and no patients in intensive care suffering from Covid-19.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 94,370. There have been 237 deaths linked to the virus.

Yeniduzen

