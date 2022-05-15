Sunday, 15 May 2022

In the last 24 hours, 10,172 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 51 people testing positive, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 20, Kyrenia – 5, Famagusta – 15, Güzelyurt – 6, Iskele – 2 and Lefke district – 3.

Currently, there are 498 people receiving treatment for Covid-19. There are 10 patients in the Pandemic Centre and no patients in intensive care suffering from Covid-19.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 94,370. There have been 237 deaths linked to the virus.

Yeniduzen