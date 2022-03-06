Sunday, 5 March, 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 16,866 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 295 people tested positive and one person has died, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 109, Kyrenia – 91, Famagusta – 49, Güzelyurt – 26, Iskele – 13 and Lefke – 7

Currently, 3,640 people are being treated for the coronavirus, 39 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and three are in intensive care.

To date the total number of cases of Covid-19 is 69,861and there have been 198 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK