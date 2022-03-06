LGC News logo

Latest Covid-19 Case Numbers

  12 seconds ago

Sunday, 5 March, 2022.

North Cyprus News - PCR TestIn the last 24 hours, 16,866 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 295 people tested positive and one person has died, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 109, Kyrenia – 91, Famagusta – 49, Güzelyurt – 26, Iskele – 13 and Lefke – 7

Currently, 3,640 people are being treated for the coronavirus, 39 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and three are in intensive care.

To date the total number of cases of Covid-19 is 69,861and there have been 198 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK

