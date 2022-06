Wednesday, 29 June 2022

The weekly coronavirus infection numbers were announced by the Ministry of Health. According to which, 1,499 people tested positive. No deaths from the virus were reported, BRT reported.

There were 15,517 tests performed between 22-28 June.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 98,004. A total of 238 people have died from the virus.

BRTK