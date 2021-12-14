In the last 24 hours, 215 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 151 of whom were local; 19,838 were performed, BRT reported on Tuesday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 45, Kyrenia – 49, Famagusta – 34, Güzelyurt – 12, Iskele – 9 and Lefke region – 2.

Currently, 2,440 people are being treated for the coronavirus, 92 are in the Pandemic Hospital, 20 patients are in intensive care.

The total number of cases to date is 32,363 and there have been 121 deaths linked to the virus.

